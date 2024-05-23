18-year-old charged with murder in unprovoked shooting death of Marine in Twentynine Palms

The San Bernardino County District Attorney officially charged an 18-year-old accused in a violent crime spree that ended up with the murder of a Marine at a park in Twentynine Palms.

Rudy Garcia Jr., a Twentynine Palms resident, was charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted carjacking, attempted second-degree robbery, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, in addition to special allegations.

Garcia is expected to be video arraigned on Friday at the Rancho Cucamonga Superior Courthouse.

The incident started at around 8:00 PM on Monday when police received a report that approximately four or five subjects were drinking alcohol and causing a disturbance in the area of Alpine Road and Old Dale Road. The subjects became confrontational with the caller.

A short time later, one of the subjects, identified by investigators as Garcia fired several shots toward the resident. The resident was not injured and Garcia ran away from the scene.

Garcia ended up at Knott Sky Park, approaching a car occupied by USMC Gunnery Sgt. Robert McDonald, 35, of Twentynine Palms, and his dog. Without provocation, police said Garcia shot into McDonald’s vehicle, wounding the Marine.

McDonald then attempted to drive away but ended up crashing into a parked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia ran from the scene again but was taken into custody nearby. Deputies recovered a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

McDonald was a beloved member of the Twentynine Palms community. In addition to his service while stationed at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, he was also a flag football coach.

"When service members get stationed here. They normally stay on base and do their duty and serve our country. But did you see with the people out here, he's made an impact. Just a short time. Is here with our community. So this is volumes about the man and the person he was," Steven Bilderain, Twentynine Palms Mayor and a former Marine, told News Channel 3.

A vigil and march was held in McDonald's honor on Wednesday.

