Palm Springs rejects $105M counteroffer from Section 14 survivors, ‘could easily bankrupt the city’

Palm Springs said they were "shocked" and "astounded" by a $105 million counteroffer to pay the Section 14 survivors group for their forced removal over 50 years ago.

Section 14 was located in the downtown Palm Springs area. It was home to hundreds of people, mostly minority families, until the 1950s when they were forcibly evicted and their homes razed for the city’s development.

The Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors launched a campaign calling for the city to right the wrongs. In January, several supporters urged the city council for a resolution.

City officials said the Palm Springs City Council approved $4.3 million in total for Section 14 survivors. Areva Martin, the attorney representing the group, is asking for over $104 million, which officials say "could easily bankrupt the city."

"If this is in fact Ms. Martin’s real offer then Staff is preparing to recommend to the City Council to work with each survivor and/or their descendants on direct cash payments," writes Amy Blaisdell, chief communications officer for the city of Palm Springs.

Last month, the Palm Springs City Council pledged to "right that wrong" in regard to Section 14, agreeing to take several steps for survivors and their descendants.

"My colleagues and I recognize that City funds were used to clear land which housed individuals and "Families who were tenants on the property, including minority groups. We know that we as a city need to right that wrong and in today’s Closed Session we collectively agreed on a number of steps to accomplish that goal," reads a statement by Palm Springs Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein (4/11/24).

We've reached out to Martin for a comment on the report but have not heard back.

