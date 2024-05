We are following a developing story happening west of the Coachella Valley.

Fire crews are on the scene of a 34-acre brush fire in Banning.

It was reported around noon Saturday off Old Banning Idyllwild Road and Shirleon Drive.

As crews first arrived on scene they reported the fire was moving at a moderate rate of spread.

