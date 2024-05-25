Palm Springs City Council approves use of Public Art Funds to repair George Floyd Mural

Palm Springs City Council officials have approved funds to help repair a mural of George Floyd.

News Channel 3 previously reported on the city's proposal to relocate the mural that’s located off of 311 North Indian Canyon Drive.

The mural was vandalized earlier this year and on Thursday Palm Springs City Council approved the use of Public Art Funds for its repair.

The funding totaling $5,000 dollars will allow the original artist to repaint the the mural and a photographer to capture high-resolution photos of the artwork.

The mural is located on boards and on part of a private building, making it difficult to relocate. For this reason the Public Arts Commission is recommending high-resolution photographs to help reproduce the image and print it on large graphic boards. This will allow it to be moved around the city in different locations for public viewing.

There’s no timeline yet as to when the mural will be fully restored and photographed.