Mecca man dies in deadly I-10 Crash in Chiriaco Summit

We're following a deadly I-10 crash in Chiriaco Summit.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the Westbound side of the freeway near Hayfield Road.

We have learned that a 40-year old man from Mecca died in the crash.

CHP says the driver of a Ford Ranger had an issue with his tire and lost control.

We are told he car flipped into the open desert, where he was thrown from his vehicle and passed away.

He reportedly was not wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators say a passenger in the vehicle who was wearing a seatbelt survived with minor injuries.

A helicopter assisted with the rescue shutting down lanes for about an hour.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.