Fire destroys two homes in Thousand Palms, two people hospitalized

Two houses were destroyed after a fire in Thousand Palms Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 6:15 p.m. on Black Eagle Drive.

Two residents were displaced. In addition, two patients were transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance and one patient with minor injuries declined further treatment.

Some residents on Black Eagle Drive were evacuated, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Viewer video shows heavy smoke coming from the family section of Tri Palm Estates, a mobile home park in Thousand Palms.

Additional video from the scene shows a building destroyed by the fire as well as a power pole sparking.

Eight mobile homes are experiencing power outages due to an effected power pole, CAL FIRE confirmed.

CAL FIRE, Riverside County Sheriff's Office, SoCalGas, and SCE are on scene.

