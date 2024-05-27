Palm Springs Air Museum holds annual Memorial Day flower drop

The Palm Springs Air Museum held its annual Memorial Day Flower Drop,

A B-25 Mitchell Bomber flew overhead and dropped over 3,000 red and white carnations. The Flower Drop honors and memorializes all veterans who lost their lives in conflicts around the world.

The white carnations are in honor of those who fought in WWI, WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.

The red carnations are in honor of those who died in more recent conflicts, including the Persian Gulf, Desert Storm, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

"These beautiful planes. I'm a huge plane buff and my family and I, we came out so we could watch this amazing flower drop. It's like watching celebrities to us," said Gretchen Decastellane, who is visiting from Torrance.

This year there was delay in the flower drop. It was originally set for 1:00 p.m., but did not happen until after 2:30 p.m. due to a mechanical issue that delayed the flight.