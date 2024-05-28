Skip to Content
7 dogs dead after RV fire in Cabazon

Published 9:14 PM

Seven dead dogs were found inside an RV that burned down Tuesday night in Cabazon.

The fire was reported at around 8:10 p.m. on the 14600 block of Mission Street in Cabazon.

A spokesperson with CAL FIRE told News Channel 3 that the first responding units arrived at the scene and reported an RV fully involved in flames.

Two nearby structures were threatened but firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained to just the RV.

The fire was fully contained at 8:32 p.m.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters reported.

