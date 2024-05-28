Cal Fire highlights fire safety and prevention following fire at Thousand Palms mobile home community

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of a fire at Tri Palms Estates and Country Club in Thousand Palms.

The fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Monday night on Black Eagle Drive. Two houses and several cars were destroyed by the flames.

Three people were injured, two of them taken to the hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation, according to Cal Fire. Two residents were displaced. One patient with minor injuries declined further treatment.

News Channel 3 is looking into fire prevention and safety information residents can use to ensure mobile homes are protected and not at risk for any potential fire hazards.

