Cathedral City High School briefly placed on lockout due to police investigation

Cathedral City High School was placed on a lockout due to a police investigation. The lockout was lifted shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The Cathedral City Police Dept. told News Channel 3 that they responded to a call of a threat to the high school. Officers cleared the school with nothing located.

CCPD is expected to share additional details on the investigation shortly.

CCHS parents were sent the following message regarding the lockout:

"Hello CCHS parents and guardians. We wanted to let you know that students are currently being kept in their classrooms while police investigate a call they received. We will let you know as soon as police finish their investigation, and the lock out is lifted. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

