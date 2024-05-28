La Quinta enters into MOU agreement with Talus developers spelling out next steps

On Friday, the city of La Quinta entered into a Memorandum of Understanding and Agreement (MOU) with The Robert Green Co. and SilverRock Development Co. (collectively, SDC), city officials announce

The MOU spells out the next steps should SDC miss the June 30 deadline to close escrow on recapitalization loans and cure all defaults that would restart the development of Talus La Quinta, formerly SilverRock Resort.

According to the city, the MOU is the result of continued collaborative efforts with all parties involved, including SDC, Cypress Holdings LLC, Poppy Bank, Chris M. George (CMG), Montage North America LLC, RD Olson Construction Co. and Granite Construction Co., all of whom have signed the MOU.

A continued collaborative effort of all parties involved has led to an agreement that: