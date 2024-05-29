Skip to Content
Local medical professionals warn about fentanyl-laced prescription medications

Published 11:58 AM

News Channel 3 is continuing to follow the details of former local state Assemblymember Brian Nestande’s death in March

According to an autopsy report, Nestande’s blood contained a fatal mix of a "designer form of fentanyl and a cocaine metabolite."

Modafinil, commonly used to treat sleep apnea, and Losartan, a high blood pressure medication, from Mexico were found at Nestande’s residence. 

The report suggests that one of the medications Nestande was taking could have been laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl. 

The counterfeit pills containing fentanyl could be increasing the rate of fatal drug overdoses in Riverside County. 

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen will be speaking with Riverside University Health System representatives and local health professionals about the dangers of counterfeit prescriptions and misconceptions about fentanyl overdoses. 

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 PM and 6 PM for additional details.

