Ohio explosion caused by crew cutting gas line they thought was turned off, investigators say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a crew working in the basement area of an Ohio building intentionally cut a gas line not knowing it was pressurized before a deadly explosion this week. NTSB board member Tom Chapman said Friday workers were in the basement to clear out piping and other outdated infrastructure. He says workers smelled no gas before they started cutting the pipe and knew there was a problem when they made the third cut. At that point, workers pulled the fire alarm and alerted residents and bank employees to evacuate. Investigators will try to determine why the pipe was pressurized. The explosion Tuesday afternoon blew out much of the ground floor of Realty Tower, killing a bank employee and injuring several other people.

