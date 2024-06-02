American veterans depart to be feted in France as part of 80th anniversary of D-Day
By SHARON JOHNSON and JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A group of 60 World War II veterans is leaving Atlanta on Sunday on a trip to France to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. The veterans will take part in parades, school visits and ceremonies including the official June 6 commemoration of the landings. The trip also includes high school and college students selected to escort the veterans and learn about their experiences. Charter flights also took veterans from Atlanta to France in 2022 and 2023. The trip is being organized by Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, the Best Defense Foundation and the North American branch of French tire maker Michelin.