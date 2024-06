WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published May 31, 2024, about voting rights for those convicted of felonies, The Associated Press erroneously reported that 2019 legislation in Florida required people convicted of murder and sex crimes to petition before their rights could be restored. In fact, that provision was part of a 2018 ballot initiative approved by voters.

