US Coast Guard joint operation seizes $63 million worth of cocaine at Florida port

MIAMI (AP) — A joint operation of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Netherlands Navy recovered 4,800 pounds of cocaine worth more than $63 million this week from a vessel at a Florida port. That is according to the Coast Guard. The seizure Thursday was the second time the joint operation engaged a vessel thought to be smuggling drugs this week. The same team shot at and sank a speed vessel that disobeyed orders to stop and instead charged at authorities on Tuesday.

