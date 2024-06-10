Skip to Content
News

Desert Hot Springs to begin issuing citations who leave uncontained waste on curb without prearranged collection

TheInvertedFan / Flickr
By
Published 5:15 PM

Desert Hot Springs is working to clean up its city and leaders plan to crack down on violators.

Officials said in a recent newsletter by the Desert Valley Disposal that beginning July 1, the city's code compliance division will issue citations to landowners who leave uncontained waste curbside without prearranging collection.    

Code compliance will also cite owners of vacant lots where waste material has been dumped regardless of the source.

Check out DVD's newsletter for more information:

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content