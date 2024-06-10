Desert Hot Springs to begin issuing citations who leave uncontained waste on curb without prearranged collection
Desert Hot Springs is working to clean up its city and leaders plan to crack down on violators.
Officials said in a recent newsletter by the Desert Valley Disposal that beginning July 1, the city's code compliance division will issue citations to landowners who leave uncontained waste curbside without prearranging collection.
Code compliance will also cite owners of vacant lots where waste material has been dumped regardless of the source.
Check out DVD's newsletter for more information: