1 fatally shot on Atlanta area transit bus that led officers on wild rush hour chase, police say

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say one person has died after being shot on a commuter bus that then led officers on a wild chase into the suburbs with frightened passengers aboard. Television news footage showed the bus barreling along for miles in rush hour traffic Tuesday afternoon, striking several vehicles. Police said officers initially responded to a report of gunfire on the bus and a possible hostage situation near downtown Atlanta but the bus took off. Authorities say 17 people were on the bus, including the driver. The vehicle was eventually stopped miles away in neighboring DeKalb County and a 39-year-old male suspect was arrested. Authorities say an adult victim was found fatally shot on the bus when passengers were evacuated.

