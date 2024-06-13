64-acre brush fire in Cabazon now at 100% containment

Update: The fire remains at 64.3 acres and is now 100% contained as of 8:12 AM on June 12.

Cal Fire reports that fire resources will be patrolling the fire throughout the day for any hot spots.

Update: As of 6:30 PM, the fire remains at 64.3 acres and is now 40% contained.

"At the height of it, We had 15 engines, three hand crews, two dozers and full aircraft," said John Clingingsmith Jr., a PIO and Captain with CALFIRE Riverside County. "So we had a fixed wing and rotary wing helicopter. We were able to stop the forward rate. Four outbuildings were destroyed. And we got word that two people had contacted Red Cross for assistance."

Fire resources remain on scene throughout the night working on building containment around the fire.

Clingingsmith says their main concerns are strong overnight winds.

"We know that this area here is known for the wind," said Clingingsmith. "That's why we have our windmills here. So the problem we have with that, is trying to stay up with the fire as the wind is pushing it. So obviously, the harder the wind blows, the faster it's gonna go."

Forward rate of spread was stopped on a brush fire that burned a little more than 64 acres in Cabazon Tuesday afternoon.

The fire burned in the area of Bonita Avenue and Elm Street, just south of Interstate 10. It reached the eastbound side of the freeway before crews were able to slow it down.

"The fire is putting off a significant amount of smoke, impacting the I-10; please avoid the area due to impacts to air quality while firefighters work to contain the fire," reads a social media post by CAL FIRE.

The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate through medium brush.

Forward rate of spread was stopped by 3:40 p.m. The fire is 10% contained.

The fire was in the vicinity of a factory and less than a half-mile from eastbound lanes of the freeway, officials said.

Two Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter initiated runs on the brusher that aided ground crews in slowing its advance.

There was no immediate word regarding how the fire might have started.

