Seven firefighters injured after Coachella packing warehouse fire

Update 9:00 PM:

CAL FIRE reported that fire crews continued to work to contain the flames fully. That work was expected to continue on Friday. Road closures would remain in the area.

#GrapefruitIC (Coachella) [UPDATE 9:00PM]: Firefighters worked throughout the day in high temperatures to contain the fire. Private equipment has been brought in to help with the heavy fire load that remains for overhaul. Firefighters will remain on-scene working, and the roadway… pic.twitter.com/IVeWwc9Bvo — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 7, 2024

Update 4:00 PM:

News Channel 3 learned that seven firefighters were injured and three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

We have confirmed the packing plant is owned by Daaks International.

The investigation into the cause remains ongoing.

UPDATE 12:30 PM:

Three firefighters were injured due to heat-related causes while battling a commercial fire in Coachella Thursday morning.

Our crew on scene says the building was full of wooden pallets and packing boxes along with a refrigeration aspect.

One was transported to a local hospital and two others were treated on scene.

Firefighters are expected to be on scene for most of the day.

53 fire personnel are on scene and more resources are expected for crew rotation and safety as temperature rises throughout the day.

Calfire confirms crews are working to control the burning fire in a 50,000-square-foot vegetable packing plant.

Cathedral City and Palm Springs Fire Departments are assisting in this blaze.

Firefighters were on the scene of a commercial structure fire in Coachella Thursday morning at 6th Street and Grapefruit Boulevard.

Calfire Riverside County said firefighters found some burning cardboard boxes at the business on the 85400 block of Grapefruit Boulevard with flames that had spread to a neighboring commercial building which was fully engulfed in flames.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or word on the fire's cause.

Still, firefighters tell KESQ News Channel 3 the flames were in the building and they anticipated being there for several hours putting the fire out.

Grapefruit Boulevard was closed from Avenue 50 to 4th Street. Firefighters anticipated the closure to last until at least 1:30 p.m. as they worked to contain the fire.

The day's high temperatures were also a factor in the firefight.

KESQ News Channel 3 has a crew at the fire scene and will bring you the latest updates as we get them on-air and online.