An Italian activist elected to European Parliament has been freed in Hungary, will return home soon

ROME (AP) — An Italian anti-fascist activist has been released from house arrest in Hungary after being elected as a new member of the European Parliament for the Italian Green and Left Alliance. The party’s leaders made the announcement in a statement on Friday. Local police in Budapest removed Ilaria Salis’ electronic bracelet in the Hungarian capital. Italian news agency ANSA reported that her father said that he will take her back to Italy by Monday. Salis was elected to the European Parliament during her time under house arrest in Hungary. She was on trial accused of allegedly assaulting far-right demonstrators. European Parliament lawmakers enjoy substantial legal immunity from prosecution even if the allegations relate to crimes committed prior to their election.

