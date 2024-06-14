Skip to Content
Hiker rescued from Pacific Crest Trail north of Palm Springs

KESQ
today at 4:09 PM
Published 3:58 PM

First responders rescued a hiker from the Pacific Crest Trail north of Palm Springs Friday afternoon.

The issue was first reported at around 1:55 p.m. The hiker sustained a medical emergency and was down on the trail.

According to CAL FIRE, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office's Rescue 9 helicopter hoisted two parties off the trail to firefighters waiting off the trail to provide treatment.

One patient sustained moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital via a ground ambulance, CAL FIRE confirmed.

The second hiker was not injured.

Jesus Reyes

