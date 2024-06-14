UN agencies urge Greece to shed light on migrant shipwreck that killed hundreds one year ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The United Nations’ refugee and migration agencies are criticizing Greece’s failure over the past year to shed light on one of the worst migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea that left hundreds dead. UNHCR and IOM stressed the “critical” importance of a “comprehensive and conclusive” probe in a joint statement on the first anniversary of the tragedy off southern Greece. Left-wing groups are planning protests later Friday in Athens and other cities, as well as outside Greek diplomatic missions in other European countries. Only 104 people survived the foundering of the Adriana, a rusty boat smuggling up to 750 migrants from Libya to Italy.

