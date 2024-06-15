Derek Jeter’s New York castle might finally have a buyer

GREENWOOD LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Yankees superstar Derek Jeter has found a potential buyer for his upstate New York castle after the sprawling lakefront property had its price tag slashed by more than half. The property, known as Tiedemann Castle, went into contract with a buyer in late May after the asking price was lowered to $6.3 million. It was first listed around about six years ago for more than $14 million and had at one point failed to sell at auction. The home in Greenwood Lake, a bucolic expanse in upstate New York near the New Jersey border, is made up of three parcels with six bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, and includes extensive gardens, a lagoon and an infinity pool.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.