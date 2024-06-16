80 countries at Swiss conference agree territorial integrity of Ukraine must be basis of any peace

OBBÜRGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Eighty countries have jointly called for the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine to be the basis for any peace agreement to end Russia’s war, though some key developing nations at a Swiss conference did not join in. The joint communique on Sunday capped a two-day conference at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland marked by the absence of Russia, which was not invited, but that many attendees hoped could join in on a roadmap to peace.

