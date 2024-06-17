A trial date has been set for a man charged in the kidnapping, killing of a Memphis school teacher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has set a trial date for a man charged in the kidnapping and killing of a school teacher while she was on an early morning run in Tennessee. Court records show a Shelby County judge has set Cleotha Abston’s trial on first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and other charges for Feb. 10. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty if Abston is convicted of first-degree murder. Abston has pleaded not guilty. Eliza Fletcher was grabbed from a street while she was jogging before dawn near the University of Memphis in September 2022 and forced into an SUV. Her body was found days later.

