At least 8 dead after trains collided in eastern India near the Darjeeling tourist spot

NEW DELHI (AP) — A cargo train has rammed into a passenger train in India’s eastern state of West Bengal, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. Doctors, disaster-response teams and ambulances are engaged in rescue work following Monday’s accident. It took place the Darjeeling district, a tourist spot nestled in the Himalayan foothills. The spokesperson for the Northeast Frontier Railway says three of the eight dead were railway personnel. At least 25 people were injured. The spokesperson said the driver of the cargo train disregarded a signal, causing the collision.

