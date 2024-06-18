Kosovo and Israel agree to allow each other’s citizens visa-free entry

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Citizens of Kosovo and Israel will be able to visit the other nation without visas following an agreement between the two governments. The visa waiver agreement was signed Tuesday in the Kosovar capital, Pristina, by visiting Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel and Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla. It will go into effect in September. Kosovo and Israel formally established diplomatic ties in February 2021. Kosovo’s independence from Serbia in 2008 is recognized by most Western nations, but not by Serbia and its allies Russia and China.

By SYLEJMAN KLLOKOQI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

