Czech police arrest a man who wounded a motorcyclist and 2 other people with a knife in Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say they have arrested a man who wounded a motorcyclist in the neck with a knife in Prague. Two other people were injured. Police said Wednesday the the motive for the attack wasn’t immediately clear but they ruled out terrorism. Police say the 52-year-old suspect was drunk and had a conflict with a total of six people. Prague’s rescue service said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for further treatment but added that his neck injury wasn’t serious. Two other people were injured slightly and didn’t need hospitalization.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.