A strike threat at WestJet is over, for now. Mechanics will resume talks with the Canadian airline

Published 11:55 AM

Associated Press

Mechanics at the Canadian airline WestJet say they are dropping plans to begin a strike now that the airline has agreed to resume negotiations on a new collective-bargaining agreement. Members of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association had been preparing to walk off the job on Thursday night. The union’s president says the union withdrew its notice to go on strike this week but could arrange another walkout anytime up to July 9. The union represents about 680 WestJet mechanics, who voted overwhelmingly to reject the company’s last contract offer.

