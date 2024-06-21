Skip to Content
News

As France reels from alleged rape of a Jewish girl, antisemitism comes to fore in election campaign

By
Published 4:53 AM

By OLEG CETINIC and ELISE MORTON
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The alleged rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl in a suspected antisemitic attack has sent shockwaves throughout France and thrust concerns about antisemitism to the forefront of campaigning for the country’s legislative elections. The National Rally party is leading in polls and has its first real chance of forming a government if it comes out on top in the two-round elections that end July 7. The party has tried to shed historical links to antisemitism. Antisemitism is far from a new issue in French politics, with far-left figures also facing accusations of antisemitism linked to their response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content