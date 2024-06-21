Doctor shares how parents can protect babies from intense heat

With rising temperatures, doctors say it's important to protect infants from the heat.

Babies and young children overheat and dehydrate quickly.

Dr. Rebecca Ward, MD from the Desert Care Network Family Medicine said it's important to keep babies cool, to prevent heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"There are a lot of reasons why young children and infants are at risk for heat, Ward said. "One of the main reasons is that our primary way of cooling down is through sweat. And infants and young children really just don't sweat as much, so they don't have that mechanism to help them cool down."

To reduce the risk of overheating, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Ward said she recommends staying indoors in an air conditioned environment, but said for those who don't have AC or must be outdoors, to find shade.

"Having a fan, even one of those fans that has the little water misting, can help significantly," Ward said. "And making sure they are in lightweight clothing."

