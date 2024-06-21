Excessive heat and some humidity arrive this weekend

The heat is on, and for an extended period! An Excessive Heat Watch (which will become a warning) is in place from tomorrow morning through Thursday afternoon, as well as a Heat Advisory for the Inland Empire for the weekend.

A persistent ridge of high pressure will linger through most of next week, keeping temps around 10 degrees above normal across much of the country.

Saturday and particularly Sunday we will see a rise in monsoonal moisture flowing in from the East, which will elevate dew point and humidity values through the weekend.

The heat builds in starting today, we'll see highs in the lower one-teens.

The increased heat remains in the forecast through the week, with the Excessive Heat Watch through Thursday.