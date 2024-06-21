Ukraine may fire US-provided missiles into Russia wherever it is coming under attack, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says Ukraine’s military is allowed to use longer-range missiles provided by the U.S. to strike targets inside Russia across more than just the front lines near Kharkiv if Kyiv is acting in self-defense. Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder says Ukraine can fire back wherever it’s coming under attack from Russian strikes. President Joe Biden initially loosened the restrictions on how Ukraine could use U.S.-provided munitions to give it another option to better defend the eastern city of Kharkiv from a relentless barrage of Russian missiles. The White House also says it’s rushing delivery of air defense interceptor missiles to Ukraine by redirecting shipments planned for other allied nations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.