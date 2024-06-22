Investigation of Russian hack on London hospitals may take weeks amid worries over online data dump

LONDON (AP) — An investigation into a ransomware attack earlier this month on London hospitals by the Russian group Qilin could take weeks to complete with some patients needing to undergo repeat tests. Hundreds of operations and appointments are still being canceled more than two weeks after the June 3 attack on the state-run National Health Service provider of pathology services primarily in southeast London. NHS England said Friday that it has been “made aware” that data connected to the attack have been published online. According to Saturday’s edition of the Guardian newspaper, records covering 300 million patient interactions, including the results of blood tests for HIV and cancer, were stolen during the attack.

