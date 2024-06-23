Governor Gavin Newsom to deliver pre-recorded State of the State address Tuesday

On Sunday the office of Governor Gavin Newsom announced that Californians will be able to watch his delayed "State of the State" address online this week.

The pre-recorded speech will be available this Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the Governor's website and streaming on platforms such as Youtube and Facebook.

The address was originally scheduled for March but was put off in anticipation of Proposition 1's passing that was narrowly approved by voters.

The address will also come on the heels of Saturday's budget deal announcement to close the state's almost $50 billion shortfall.

As part of that deal more than 400,000 healthcare workers in California will not get a raise they were promised next month.

The raise could go back into effect in October but only if California's revenues increase.

