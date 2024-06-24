California Bars and Clubs will Soon be Required to provide Drug-Testing Kits

Starting July 1, a new California law will require bars and clubs to provide drug-testing kits to patrons in an effort to crack down on drink spiking.

The law aims to prevent sexual assault and what's referred to as "date rape drugs." Bars and clubs will also be required to post signs warning guests about drink spiking.

Officials say spiking disproportionately affects women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Stay tuned with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.