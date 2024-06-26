NYC’s transit budget is short $16 billion. Here are the proposed cuts, as the governor seeks funds

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s public transit system will stop work on a planned subway line expansion and retreat from other projects. That’s because of a $16.5 billion shortfall caused by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to halt a plan to fund the projects through “congestion” tolls imposed on drivers entering the busiest part of Manhattan. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority board took a formal vote Wednesday to delay the tolling program. It had been on track to launch June 30 before Hochul announced an unspecified “pause” in its implementation. It would have charged most private cars about $15 to enter the congestion zone. Hochul said she was delaying because of concerns the tolls might hurt New York City’s economy.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.