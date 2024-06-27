Former Chinese defense minister expelled from ruling Communist Party over graft allegations

BEIJING (AP) — China’s former defense minister Li Shangfu has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and accused of corruption, likely setting up a trial that could lead to his getting life in prison. The Defense Ministry on Thursday said Li had abused his authority to enrich himself by taking bribes and granting favors in violation of military and party discipline. Such charges have been leveled against numerous military leaders under the rule of President Xi Jinping, who also heads the armed forces as chairman of the Central Military Commission and has made a crackdown on corruption a hallmark of his rule since taking power more than a decade ago.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.