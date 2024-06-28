Dionne Harmon is making major moves in Hollywood as a producer. Next up is Sunday’s BET Awards

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Dionne Harmon might be an unfamiliar name amongst the masses, but some of the most popular entertainers, including Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Erykah Badu and Questlove, know about her work. Harmon, an Emmy winner, is a major player in Hollywood with her eyes on producing the BET Awards on Sunday. Harmon is one of the very few Black women to hold a top position in the entertainment industry and is president of Jesse Collins Entertainment. She’s worked on major events including the Oscars, Emmys and is the first Black woman to produce the Super Bowl halftime show,

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.