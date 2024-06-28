Texas jury convicts driver over deaths of 8 people struck by SUV outside migrant shelter

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has found a driver guilty of intoxication manslaughter over the deaths of eight people who were struck by an SUV that plowed into a crowded bus stop outside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border. The verdict Friday was handed down by a Cameron County jury more than a year after authorities say George Alvarez lost control of the vehicle after running a red light. The deadly scene happened in Brownsville, which has long been an epicenter for migration. Alvarez was found guilty of eight counts of intoxication manslaughter at the end of a weeklong trial. The sentencing phase of the trial was scheduled to begin later Friday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.