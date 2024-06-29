An Indian military tank sinks while crossing a river in a region bordering China, killing 5 soldiers

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials say five Indian soldiers are dead after a military tank they were travelling in sank. The tank was crossing a river in the remote region of Ladakh that borders China. An Indian army command center statement said the tank sank early Saturday during a military training activity in the Shyok river due to sudden increase in the water level. The Indian and Chinese militaries have been locked in a standoff in Ladakh since May 2020. That clash along their land border left 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead. The skirmish has become a long-running standoff in the rugged mountainous area, where each side has stationed tens of thousands of military personnel.

