German far-right party opens convention after strong election showing. Opponents gather to protest

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party is holding a convention in the western city of Essen and large-scale protests against the party are taking place. Some demonstrators tried to block roads or clashed with police. Alternative for Germany, or AfD, took 15.9% of the vote to finish second in the European Parliament election on June 9, despite a series of scandals and setbacks in recent months. At the regular two-day convention that opened Saturday, co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla are expected to seek another term in office. A heavy police presence was in place in the city, where local authorities had tried to find a way to prevent the AfD event but lost their case in court.

