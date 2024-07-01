Australian police arrest 14-year-old boy suspected of stabbing a student at the University of Sydney

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old boy dressed in military clothing was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old student in the neck at the University of Sydney. Police say the student was taken to hospital Tuesday in a stable condition. The suspect was treated in hospital for cuts and was kept for a mental health assessment. The New South Wales Joint Counterterrorism Committee is investigating the matter, but police say there is no ongoing threat to the community. No motive or ideology had been determined. Police says the boy wore a “camouflage defense force uniform.” He left a kitchen knife at the scene. The stabbing triggered a major police operation and a lockdown of buildings at Australia’s oldest university.

