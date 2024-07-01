Bolivia summons Argentine ambassador for reprimand over its claims of a fake coup

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The Bolivian government has summoned the Argentine ambassador to address the country’s claims that the attempted military coup that rattled Bolivia last week was a hoax. Bolivia’s official reprimand on Monday of its neighbor adds to the fallout from the purported foiled mutiny last Wednesday that has left the country of 12 million shocked and bewildered. Bolivian President Luis Arce faces a wave of criticism at home and abroad from those claiming he engineered the coup to make himself look like a hero — an accusation first made by General Juan Jose Zúñiga before his sacking and arrest on charges of leading the armed uprising.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.