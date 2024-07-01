Bolivia summons Argentine ambassador for reprimand over its claims of a fake coup
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The Bolivian government has summoned the Argentine ambassador to address the country’s claims that the attempted military coup that rattled Bolivia last week was a hoax. Bolivia’s official reprimand on Monday of its neighbor adds to the fallout from the purported foiled mutiny last Wednesday that has left the country of 12 million shocked and bewildered. Bolivian President Luis Arce faces a wave of criticism at home and abroad from those claiming he engineered the coup to make himself look like a hero — an accusation first made by General Juan Jose Zúñiga before his sacking and arrest on charges of leading the armed uprising.