Celtics star Jayson Tatum agrees to 5-year, $314 million supermax extension, AP source says

Jayson Tatum has agreed to a five-year, $314 million contract extension to remain with the Boston Celtics, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The new pact will begin with the 2025-26 season and keep the five-time All-Star in Boston through 2029-30 season, according to the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it has not been announced. When completed Tatum’s new, “supermax” contract will become the largest in NBA history, supplanting the one signed last offseason by teammate Jaylen Brown, when he inked a five-year deal that will pay him up to $304 million.

