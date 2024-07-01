Court orders white nationalists to pay $2M more for Charlottesville Unite the Right violence

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Four years after violence erupted during the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, a jury ordered white nationalist leaders and organizations to pay a total of more than $26 million in damages to people who had suffered physical or emotional injuries during the event. Most of that money — $24 million — was for punitive damages, but a judge later slashed that amount to $350,000 to be shared by eight plaintiffs. On Monday, a federal appeals court restored more than $2 million in punitive damages, finding that each of the plaintiffs should receive $350,000, instead of the $43,750 each would have received under the lower court’s ruling.

