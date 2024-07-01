Iranian presidential candidates accuse each other of having no plan or experience ahead of runoff

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s two presidential candidates are accusing each other of having no solution for the country’s problems ahead of Friday’s runoff election aimed at choosing a successor for the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died last month in a helicopter crash. During a more than two-hour debate on public TV, reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian attacked his competitor, Saeed Jalili, a hard-line former nuclear negotiator, for his lack of experience. Jalili, who is known as the “Living Martyr” after losing a leg in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war, defended himself highlighting his career and positions held, including that of top nuclear negotiator. The candidates will face Tuesday in a second and last debate.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.