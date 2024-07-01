Judge calls Jeffrey Epstein ‘most infamous pedophile in American history’ as he releases transcripts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has released the transcripts of a 2006 grand jury investigation that looked into sex trafficking and rape allegations made against wealthy and infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein. A circuit judge’s release Monday afternoon of the approximately 150 pages came as a surprise as there’s a scheduled hearing for next week on when and how to release them. Gov. Ron DeSantis had signed a bill in February allowing their release on Monday or any time thereafter that the judge ordered. The judge wrote that “The details in the record will be outrageous to decent people.”

