Mongolia may return to coalition government after official results confirm setback for ruling party

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Official results have confirmed that Mongolia’s ruling party won a much smaller majority in a parliamentary election than it had held previously, raising the possibility of a return to a coalition government for the first time in eight years. The election commission posted a certified list of winners online on Monday showing that the Mongolian People’s Party took 68 seats in the 126-seat body. The opposition Democratic Party won 42, with the remaining 16 seats divided among smaller parties. After eight years of one-party rule, last Friday’s election showed a desire among voters to return to a more balanced system.

